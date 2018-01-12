Ann McDonough Joins Cast of Joshua Harmon's New Play Admissions

Stage veteran Ann McDonough has joined the company of Admissions, a new play by Joshua Harmon (Significant Other) slated to debut at Lincoln Center Theater's off-Broadway venue, the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. McDonough will play the role of Roberta, taking over for the previously announced Dana Ivey, who has exited the production to undergo hip surgery. Admissions will begin previews on February 15 with an opening scheduled for March 12. Daniel Aukin directs.



Ann McDonough's Broadway credits include Secret Service, Boy Meets Girl, Mastergate, Abe Lincoln in Illinois, Dinner at Eight and Trelawny of the "Wells." Her extensive off-Broadway résumé includes Scribes, Uncommon Women and Others, Fables for Friends, What I Did Last Summer, The Middle Ages and Room Service.



McDonough joins a cast that includes previously announced stars Jessica Hecht, Andrew Garman, Ben Edelman and Sally Murphy. Admissions centers on Sherri Rosen-Mason (Hecht), head of the admissions department at The Hillcrest School, who is fighting to diversify the student body. Alongside her husband (Garman), the school's headmaster, they've largely succeeded in bringing a stodgy institution into the 21st century. But when their only son (Edelman) sets his sights on an Ivy League university, personal ambition collides with progressive values, with convulsive results.



Admissions will feature scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Mark Barton and sound design by Ryan Rumery. The show will play a limited engagement through April 29.