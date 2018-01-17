Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

John Leguizamo Will Emcee the 63rd Annual Obie Awards
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 17, 2018
John Leguizamo
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

The American Theatre Wing and The Village Voice have announced that the 63rd Annual Obie Awards will be hosted by Latin History for Morons writer and star John Leguizamo. The annual celebration of off-Broadway theater will be held on May 21 at Terminal 5.

“Since his 1991, Obie-winning solo show Mambo Mouth, John has—with little more than a stage, his singular point of view and his now legendary acting chops—managed to give voice to countless indelible characters—many from woefully underrepresented communities—and leave audiences absolutely riveted in the process. In other words, he is the living embodiment of everything that is essential about Off Broadway. He’s also one of the funniest men on the planet,” said Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing.

“The Obie I won for my first solo play, Mambo Mouth, was unspeakably encouraging for a young artist just starting out, and still holds a ton of meaning to me. I am thrilled to take part in celebrating this year’s crop of Obie winners. It’s not just a great honor; it brings my career full circle,” said Leguizamo.

The judges panel for the 63rd Annual Obie Awards will be chaired as in previous years by longtime Village Voice critic Michael Feingold.

Latin History for Morons

John Leguizamo's outrageously funny one-man show about uncovering the truth, and recovering from the past.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Stars You Can’t Wait to See on Broadway in 2018
  2. Pat Monahan, Frontman of Rock Band Train, Will Make Broadway Debut in Rocktopia
  3. Molly Griggs to Succeed Beanie Feldstein in Hello, Dolly!
  4. Actor & Deaf Activist Nyle DiMarco Added to Producing Team for Children of a Lesser God
  5. Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals Three Hamilton Lyrics He Changed for the London Run

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Aladdin Dear Evan Hansen The Phantom of the Opera School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Chicago Come From Away Waitress A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters