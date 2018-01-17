John Leguizamo Will Emcee the 63rd Annual Obie Awards

The American Theatre Wing and The Village Voice have announced that the 63rd Annual Obie Awards will be hosted by Latin History for Morons writer and star John Leguizamo. The annual celebration of off-Broadway theater will be held on May 21 at Terminal 5.



“Since his 1991, Obie-winning solo show Mambo Mouth, John has—with little more than a stage, his singular point of view and his now legendary acting chops—managed to give voice to countless indelible characters—many from woefully underrepresented communities—and leave audiences absolutely riveted in the process. In other words, he is the living embodiment of everything that is essential about Off Broadway. He’s also one of the funniest men on the planet,” said Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing.



“The Obie I won for my first solo play, Mambo Mouth, was unspeakably encouraging for a young artist just starting out, and still holds a ton of meaning to me. I am thrilled to take part in celebrating this year’s crop of Obie winners. It’s not just a great honor; it brings my career full circle,” said Leguizamo.



The judges panel for the 63rd Annual Obie Awards will be chaired as in previous years by longtime Village Voice critic Michael Feingold.