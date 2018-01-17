Odds & Ends: The Band's Visit Music Maker David Yazbek to Shine in New Cabaret & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



The Band's Visit Music Maker David Yazbek to Shine in New Cabaret

Tony nominee and The Band's Visit composer David Yazbek will return to Feinstein’s/54 Below on February 12 at 7:00pm for an encore cabaret after six prior sold-out events. Together with his band, Yazbek will perform songs from his albums and scores, which include The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. Joining Yazbek onstage at Feinstein's/54 Below will be The Band's Visit standout George Abud. In addition to Yazbek's theater scores, he is known as composer of the haunting theme song "Where in The World Is Carmen Sandiego?" Sample Yazbek's sound with footage from The Band's Visit below.







Lena Hall & Dan Fogler Take to the Screen in New Film Becks

Tony winners Lena Hall and Dan Fogler star in Daniel Powell and Elizabeth Rohrbaugh's new film Becks, about an NYC-to-LA cross-country move that ends in a breakup. Blue Fox Entertainment has just released a trailer for the previously announced film, set to arrive in cinemas on February 9. Watch Hall and Fogler alongside Mena Suvari and Christine Lahti in the trailer below and mark your calendar to see the film in person next month.







Happy National Swing Day!

Today marks Actors' Equity Association's third annual National Swing Day! The yearly celebration of those cast members who cover the parts played by other chorus members began in 2016. "Swings have one of the hardest jobs in theater—I know, I've done it!" said Rebecca Kim Jordan, Equity's second vice president and chair of the advisory committee on chorus affairs. "Their ability to play so many different roles and jump into any of them at a moment's notice is a living embodiment of 'The Show Must Go On!'" Many cheers to the talented swings who make eight shows a week an exciting reality on the Great White Way.



The Children Triumphs at the U.K. Writers' Guild Awards

The London premiere of Lucy Kirkwood's Broadway-debut play The Children took home the U.K. Writers' Guild Award for Best Play during a recent ceremony held at the Royal College of Physicians in London. The Children began at London's Royal Court before landing at Broadway's Friedman Theatre in November with the full London cast intact. Check out this footage from Kirkwood's moving climate change-focused play below and make your way to the Friedman to see the award winner live.



