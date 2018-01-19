Broadway BUZZ

Tony Shalhoub & Katrina Lenk in off-Broadway's "The Band's Visit"
(Photo: Ahron R. Foster)
The Band's Visit & Hello, Dolly! Casting Directors Among 2018 Artios Award Winners
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 19, 2018

A talented group of Broadway casting directors were hat-tipped for their work at the 33rd annual Artios Awards. The dual-coast ceremony was hosted by Bridget Everett at NYC's Stage 48 and Tig Notaro at L.A.'s Beverly Hilton on January 18.

Among the theater notables named victorious were casting directors for the Tony-nominated musical Come From Away (Rachel Hoffman), the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! (Craig Burns, Bernard Telsey), the Tony-winning revival of Jitney (David Caparelliotis, Nancy Piccione) and the Tony-nommed new play A Doll's House, Part 2 (David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port). Casting directors of new musicals The Band's Visit (Tara Rubin) and SpongeBob SquarePants (Patrick Goodwin, James Calleri, Paul Davis) were honored for the shows' pre-Broadway runs at the Atlantic Theater Company and Chicago's Oriental Theatre, respectively.

Casting directors of Tony and Pulitzer winner Hamilton (Bethany Knox, Rebecca Scholl) were named Artios winners for finding the right stars for the musical's Chicago production at the CIBC Theatre. Also of note to theater fans was a win for the casting team of the new movie musical The Greatest Showman (Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Rori Bergman, Patrick Goodwin) starring Tony winner Hugh Jackman and Waitress alum Keala Settle.

For a full list of 2018 Artios Award winners, click here.

