Frances McDormand, Allison Janney & More Theater Stars Win 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 22, 2018
Frances McDormand
(Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Tony winner Frances McDormand (Good People) and Tony nominee Allison Janney (Six Degrees of Separation) were named winners of 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 21. Broadway alum Kristen Bell hosted the 24th annual celebration of achievement in screen acting.

Janney triumphed for her performance in I, Tonya while McDormand took home a SAG Award for her turn in Tony-nominated playwright Martin McDonagh's film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Sam Rockwell, who made his Broadway debut in McDonagh's A Behanding in Spokane, also took home a SAG Award for his performance in the acclaimed scribe's dark film.

Also of note to theater fans were wins for the company of Veep, which includes current Cardinal star Anna Chlumsky; stage alum Nicole Kidman (Photograph 51) for Big Little Lies and Broadway veteran William H. Macy (Speed-the-Plow) for Shameless.

For a complete list of 2018 SAG Award winners, click here.

