Rob McClure Will Take On Jason Alexander's Tony-Winning Role in Jerome Robbins' Broadway at the Muny

Multitalented Tony nominee Rob McClure will star in the Muny's upcoming mounting of the Tony-winning musical Jerome Robbins' Broadway, the opening production of the historic 100th season at the St. Louis outdoor theater. McClure will play The Setter, the role that netted a 1989 Tony Award for rising star and future Seinfeld player Jason Alexander. Directed by Cynthia Onrubia, Jerome Robbins' Broadway will begin performances on June 11 for a run through June 17.



"Rob is an amazing talent loved by the Muny audience," said Muny Executive Producer and Artistic Director Mike Isaacson. "The first spoken word of the first show of The Muny's 100th season is 'Welcome,' and I'm thrilled it will come from Rob."



Rob McClure earned a 2013 Tony nomination and Theatre World Award for his turn in the title role of Chaplin. He has also been seen on Broadway in Honeymoon in Vegas, Noises Off, I'm Not Rappaport, Avenue Q and Something Rotten!, the latter of which he currently appears on the national tour.



Jerome Robbins' Broadway comprises musical numbers from productions that were either choreographed or directed by the late five-time Tony winner Jerome Robbins. Shows featured in the revue include The King and I, On the Town, Fiddler on the Roof and West Side Story.



Complete casting for the Muny production of Jerome Robbins' Broadway will be announced at a later date. The 2018 Muny season will also include The Wiz (June 19-25), Singin' in the Rain (June 27-July 3), Jersey Boys (July 9-16), Annie (July 18-25), Gypsy (July 27-August 2) starring Tony winner Beth Leavel and Meet Me in St. Louis (August 4-12).