Culturalist Challenge! Rank Your Top 10 Favorite Pasek & Paul Songs
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 26, 2018

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land and The Greatest Showman music makers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul received an Oscar nomination this week for penning the show-stopping song "This Is Me" (sung by Waitress alum Keala Settle) in Showman. After their whirlwind year of Tony and Oscar wins, this dynamic duo's names have been on everybody's lips, their songs in everybody's earbuds. Of course, there are the diehard theater-nerd fans who have known and loved them since their Dogfight days. In honor of Pasek & Paul's latest awards nod (we're sure there will be many more to come), we wanted to ask the fans to rank their absolute favorite songs from these music-making mavens. We know this is going to be a super tough one. There are so many great tunes to choose from—be sure to click "Show More" at the bottom of the page to make sure you don't miss out on all the choices! Broadway.com Editorial Assistant Eric King was brave enough to rise to the challenge first with his top 10. Now it's your turn!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

