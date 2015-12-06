They're in the Band! School of Rock Welcomes a New Group of Talented Young Stars

The smash hit musical School of Rock welcomes seven new cast members to the class on January 30. Rocking their way to Broadway are Montgomery Lamb as Katie, Jim Kaplan as Lawrence, Sarah Walsh as Marcy, Iggy Rosado as Mason, Madalen Yarbrough Mills as Sophie, Madison Elizabeth Lagares as Shonelle and Katie Greendorfer as Madison; current cast member Gabrielle Greene assumes the role of Tomika. Longtime stars Rachel Katzke, Walden Sullivan, Amadi Chapata, Demi Singleton, Annabelle Wachtel, Terrance Bell, Jr. and Chloe Bryan graduated from Horace Green Prep on January 29.



School of Rock is based on the 2003 film of the same name, featuring music from the movie as well as an original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater, a book by Julian Fellowes and direction by Laurence Connor. School of Rock opened on December 6, 2015.



The musical follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. While teaching these pint-sized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school’s beautiful, but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within.



School of Rock's current adult cast includes Justin Collette and John Gillooly alternating as Dewey Finn, Analisa Leaming as Rosalie Mullins, Jonathan Gould as Ned and Lori Eve Marinacci as Patty. School of Rock features choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, scenic and costume design by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Mick Potter and music supervision by Ethan Popp.