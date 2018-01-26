Broadway BUZZ

The Greatest Showman's Keala Settle Will Sing 'This Is Me' on the 2018 Academy Awards
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 26, 2018
Keala Settle in "The Greatest Showman"

This news is giving us enough energy to float into the weekend! Waitress alum and showstopping Greatest Showman star Keala Settle will sing Benj Pasek and Justin Paul's Oscar-nominated song "This Is Me" on the 2018 Academy Awards telecast. Settle broke the news of her performance on Twitter. The Oscars will air live on ABC on March 4.

Settle takes on the role of Lettie Lutz in the P.T. Barnum biopic that has been thrilling moviegoers since its December 20 release. Tony winner Hugh Jackman also stars alongside Zac Efron and Zendaya. The Greatest Showman's soundtrack is currently sitting atop the Billboard chart

Gear up for Settle's Academy Awards performance by ranking your top 10 Pasek & Paul songs in this week's Culturalist Challenge.

 

