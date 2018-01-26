The Greatest Showman's Keala Settle Will Sing 'This Is Me' on the 2018 Academy Awards

This news is giving us enough energy to float into the weekend! Waitress alum and showstopping Greatest Showman star Keala Settle will sing Benj Pasek and Justin Paul's Oscar-nominated song "This Is Me" on the 2018 Academy Awards telecast. Settle broke the news of her performance on Twitter. The Oscars will air live on ABC on March 4.

That time you found out you were singing @TheAcademy: pic.twitter.com/ETaMOau1Al — Keala Settle (@kealasettle) January 26, 2018