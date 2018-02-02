Lin-Manuel Miranda & Wife Vanessa Welcome New Baby Boy

Big news from one of Broadway's most beloved stars! Hamilton and In the Heights creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and his wife, Vanessa Nadal, announced the addition of a new baby boy, Francisco, on February 2. Miranda and Nadal, who were married in 2010, welcomed their first son, Sebastian, in 2014.



Miranda made his first splash on Broadway with In the Heights and became a worldwide phenomenon with Hamilton. The actor-songwriter's credits also include West Side Story, Bring It On The Musical, Tick, Tick...Boom!, Merrily We Roll Along, Moana and Sesame Street. Miranda is slated to star in the upcoming film sequel Mary Poppins Returns. He is also collaborating with Alan Menken on new music for a live-action Little Mermaid film.



Many congrats to the beautiful Miranda family on the exciting news!