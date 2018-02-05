Broadway BUZZ

Bernadette Peters with the company of "Hello, Dolly!"
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
Broadway Grosses: Hello, Dolly! Star Bernadette Peters Is Back Where She Belongs
The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Feb 5, 2018

It's just two weeks into Broadway legend Bernadette Peters' Great White Way return in Hello, Dolly! and audiences are flocking to the Shubert Theatre to experience the Tony winner's thrilling performance. This past week at the box office served as proof. Hello, Dolly! took in a hearty gross of $1,012,052.96, with delighted theatergoers filling the Shubert to 91.71% capacity. Clearly, the star power of stage great Peters and her co-star Victor Garber paired with Broadway newbies Charlie Stemp and Molly Griggs are keeping the Tony-winning revival on the road to long-running perfection.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending February 4:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,789,366.00)
2. Springsteen on Broadway ($2,408,900.00)*
3. The Lion King ($1,667,193.00)
4. Dear Evan Hansen ($1,663,824.64)
5. Wicked ($1,369,478.50)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Chicago ($514,130.63)**
4. John Lithgow: Stories by Heart ($405,363.60)
3. The Parisian Woman ($400,167.00)
2. The Play That Goes Wrong ($295,910.50)
1. The Children ($273,595.20)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Hamilton (101.59%)
2. Come From Away (101.49%)
3. Dear Evan Hansen  (101.08%)
4. The Book of Mormon (100.31%)**
5. Springsteen on Broadway (100.00%)*

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. SpongeBob SquarePants (75.19%)
4. The Parisian Woman (69.90%)
3. Kinky Boots (68.86%)
2. The Play That Goes Wrong (66.69%)
1. School of Rock (63.27%)

*Number based on five performances
**Number based on seven performances
Source: The Broadway League

