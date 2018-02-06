Broadway BUZZ

Bernadette Peters on Interpreting Six Sondheim Roles & Starring in the Hit Hello, Dolly! Revival
Watch It
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 6, 2018
Bernadette Peters with Stephen Colbert
(Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS)

Iconic stage star Bernadette Peters is back on the Great White Way in the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! The beloved legend paid a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on February 5 to spread the word about her new Broadway gig and reminisce about her storied career. The original Sunday in the Park with George and Into the Woods star told Stephen Colbert about the variety of Stephen Sondheim musicals in which she has appeared—six, to be exact—and shared insight into the joy of collaborating with the famed composer. Peters also cheered the stupendous Hello, Dolly! revival and talked about the thrill of stepping into the hit production. Watch the Tony winner below and make your way to the Shubert Theatre soon to experience Peters' thrilling turn in person.

Bernadette Peters returns to Broadway in this musical classic!
