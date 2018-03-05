Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen to Welcome Phoenix Best to the Cast

Tony-winning Broadway hit Dear Evan Hansen is adding stage alum Phoenix Best to the cast. The talented actress will take over the role of Alana Beck beginning on March 13, replacing original cast member Kristolyn Lloyd, who will play her final performance on March 11.



Best made her Broadway debut in the Tony-winning revival of The Color Purple. She was also seen as Eponine on the North American tour of Les Misérables.



The current Dear Evan Hansen cast also includes Taylor Trensch, 2017 Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones, 2017 Tony nominee Mike Faist, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Michael Park, Laura Dreyfuss and Will Roland.



The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson, a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and direction by four-time Tony nominee Greif.