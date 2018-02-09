Broadway BUZZ

The cast of 'Once On This Island' on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'
(Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Watch Alex Newell & the Cast of Once On This Island's Super Fierce Performance of 'Mama Will Provide'
by Lindsey Sullivan • Feb 9, 2018

The gods have heard our prayers! We're starting our Friday turn-up right, which basically means that we are watching Alex Newell, Hailey Kilgore and the cast of Once On This Island absolutely rock the house on Late Night with Seth Meyers last night on repeat. The vibrant company performed the crazy infectious "Mama Will Provide," complete with Newell belting for the heavens. The inventive revival of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's Once On This Island is playing at the Circle in the Square Theatre, and as previously reported, the cast album hits earbuds on February 23. Watch the video below (don't worry, we won't tell how many times you've clicked "replay"), and then go see the wonderful revival live!

Once On This Island

The vibrant Broadway revival of Ahrens and Flaherty's musical, bursting with Caribbean colors, rhythm and dance.
