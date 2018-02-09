Broadway BUZZ

Andrew Garfield on Angels in America: 'It's Like Bingeing a Netflix Series Live'
Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Feb 9, 2018
Andrew Garfield on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
(Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Tony Kushner's landmark play Angels in America is set to bow on Broadway beginning on February 23, and the super starry cast is gearing up for the incredible undertaking of performing the two-act play. Andrew Garfield stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on February 8, and shared why audiences shouldn't be turned off by the two-parter's length. "If you see both parts, it's seven and a half hours. Don't let that put you off," Garfield joked. "It's like bingeing a Netflix series live—with Nathan Lane, for crying out loud!" That definitely beats our weekend plans of Netflix, popcorn and pajamas. Watch the full clip below, and be sure to see this incredible revival live at the Neil Simon Theatre!

Angels in America

Nathan Lane and Andrew Garfield star in the National Theatre's production of Tony Kushner's landmark play.
