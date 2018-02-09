Broadway BUZZ

Sincerely, Me! Taylor Trensch Gets Inked for His Dear Evan Hansen Debut
Broadway Ink
by Lindsey Sullivan • Feb 9, 2018
© Justin "Squigs" Robertson

As you know, Hello, Dolly! standout Taylor Trensch is now headlining the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen. We think Trensch's 180 from "Holy cabooses" comedy to an incredibly emotional star turn is worth celebrating.

In honor of his bow in the Music Box Theatre hit, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait of Trensch as well as the tight-knit company, including original cast members Michael Park, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Mike Faist, Kristolyn Lloyd, Will Roland, Laura Dreyfuss and Rachel Bay Jones. We're loving the touches of blue and incorporation of text from Evan's letter!

Congrats to Trensch! Here's to many Connor casts, moved audiences and backstage selfies with the Dear Evan Hansen family!



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

Dear Evan Hansen

The 2017 Tony winner for Best Musical follows Evan as he searches for the things in life that we all need.
