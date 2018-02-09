Odds & Ends: Lady Bird’s Beanie Feldstein & Timothee Chalamet Land Small Screen Gigs & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Beanie Feldstein Set for What We Do in the Shadows

Hello, Dolly! alum Beanie Feldstein has got her next gig! According to Variety, the Lady Bird standout will join The Shape of Water’s Doug Jones, Jake McDorman and Mark Proksch in the FX comedy pilot What We Do in the Shadows. Specifics about her role will come at a later date, but we love using “Beanie Feldstein,” “FX” and “comedy pilot” together in one sentence. She’s made impressions on the big screen and the Broadway stage—we’re ready to binge watch this one if it gets picked up for a series!



Timothée Chalamet to Play Henry V in Netflix’s The King

Watch the throne! Call Me By Your Name Oscar nom and New York stage alum Timothée Chalamet is certainly keeping busy. According to Deadline, the rising star will play a young Henry V, the reluctant ruler who wore the crown at a time when England was near war with France, in the forthcoming Netflix film The King. Helmed by David Michôd, the movie will start production in June. Joel Edgerton and Michôd penned the script. Plan B’s Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner will produce along with Edgerton and Michôd. So when will Chalamet follow his Call Me By Your Name co-star Armie Hammer to the Great White Way?



Derek McLane Designing the Academy Awards

Speaking of Oscar buzz, Tony-winning set designer Derek McLane will return to design the 90th annual Academy Awards for his sixth consecutive year. McLane, whose work can currently be seen on the Great White Way in The Parisian Woman and Beautiful, is set to design for the upcoming Broadway productions of Children of a Lesser God and Gettin’ the Band Back Together. Tune in for the Oscars on March 4!



Watch Beautiful’s Chilina Kennedy Celebrate Carole King’s Birthday

Happy birthday, Carole King! The music legend celebrates her birthday on February 9, and Beautiful star Chilina Kennedy performed a wonderful tribute of “Beautiful” for the woman she plays eight times a week on Megyn Kelly Today. The Shirelles also joined her for a sparkly “One Fine Day.” Check out the some kind of wonderful performance, and be sure to catch the show live at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre!