Watch Jennifer Nettles & Annaleigh Ashford's Gorgeous 'As Long as You're Mine' from Wicked
by Broadway.com Staff • Feb 13, 2018

Country music superstar Jennifer Nettles took Broadway by storm when she made her debut in 2015 as Roxie Hart in Chicago. Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford marked an early career achievement as a long-running Glinda in Broadway hit Wicked. Now the #OutOfOz veterans have teamed up for the latest from the juggernaut's music video series, serving up a moving rendition of Fiyero and Elphaba's Wicked showstopper "As Long as You're Mine." Hold onto your heart and watch the gorgeous-voiced Nettles and Ashford sing out below.

