High Flying Adored! Patti LuPone Celebrates Mandy Patinkin's Hollywood Walk of Fame Honor
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Feb 13, 2018
Rupert Friend, Mandy Patinkin & Patti LuPone
(Photos: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Tony winners Mandy Patinkin and Patti LuPone have been briends since their time together in Broadway's Evita. As previously announced, Patinkin received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 12. Of course, his pal LuPone was there to cheer him on during the event. LuPone and Patinkin's former Homeland castmate Rupert Friend joined him in speaking at the ceremony next to the Pantages Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard. Don't these Broadway legends look fabulous in the City of Angels? Take a look at the fun photos!

That's how it's done! Tony winner Mandy Patinkin poses with his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
