Cody Jamison Strand Will Return to The Book of Mormon on Broadway

Cody Jamison Strand is heading back to Broadway's Tony-winning musical The Book of Mormon. The talented actor will return to the role of Elder Cunningham beginning on February 20. Long-running star Brian Sears will play his final performance on February 18.



Cody Jamison Strand made his Broadway debut in The Book of Mormon. He was also seen in the musical's national touring production.



As previously announced, Dave Thomas Brown will also join the company on February 20 in the role of Elder Price. Co-directed by Trey Parker and Casey Nicholaw, The Book of Mormon features a book, music and lyrics by Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The show is the winner of nine 2011 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.