Culturalist Challenge! Rank the Top 10 Smash Alums You Want to See on Broadway

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.
Let us be your star, let's be bad and let's break out the 20th Century Fox Mambo because it's Friday! Also, as previously announced, Smash's Katharine McPhee is headed to the Great White Way. Unfortunately, this doesn't mean that Bombshell is yet scheduled for its Broadway bow, but it does mean we will be binging Smash (again) over the long weekend. We cannot wait to see McPhee make her Broadway debut in the piping hot hit Waitress! She isn't the only Smash vet on the boards this season. Bernadette Peters is playing the delightfully meddlesome matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi in Hello, Dolly! Wesley Taylor is playing the hilariously evil Plankton in SpongeBob SquarePants and Condola Rashad will take on the titular role in Saint Joan beginning on April 3. This got us thinking: which other Smash alum should return (or perhaps take their first bow) on the Great White Way? Broadway.com Social Media Manager Caitlyn Gallip kicked this challenge off with her top 10. Now it's your turn—five, six, seven, eight!
STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.
STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.
Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.
Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!
© 2018 BROADWAY.COM1.800.BROADWAY