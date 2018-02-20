The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Smash Alums You Want to See (Back) on Broadway

Five, six, seven, eight! We're back at it on a Tuesday, Broadway fans. We hope you spent the long weekend bingeing Smash (again) just like we did. Last week, in honor of the news that Katharine McPhee will be making her Broadway debut in Waitress beginning on April 10, we asked you which other Smash alum should head to the Great White Way next. Hello, Dolly! leading lady Bernadette Peters as well as SpongeBob SquarePants standout Wesley Taylor are currently on the boards. As previously reported, Jack Davenport will join Condola Rashad in Saint Joan beginning on April 3. So, who should join them? Here's a hint: your number one pick belted out "Broadway, Here I Come" in the NBC series. Hopefully, those words ring true! Check out your top 10.



10. Debra Messing







9. Jennifer Hudson







8. Jesse L. Martin







7. Krysta Rodriguez







6. Andy Mientus







5. Brian d'Arcy James







4. Leslie Odom Jr.







3. Megan Hilty







2. Christian Borle







1. Jeremy Jordan



