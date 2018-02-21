Odds & Ends: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Zendaya & Armie Hammer to Present at 2018 Oscars & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Lin-Manuel Miranda, Zendaya & Armie Hammer to Present at 2018 Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced a new lineup of stars set to present at the 2018 Academy Awards ceremony, scheduled to air live on ABC on March 4. Among the talents taking to the stage of L.A.'s Dolby Theatre are Hamilton Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, Greatest Showman standout Zendaya and upcoming Straight White Men star Armie Hammer (who can be seen on-screen in the Oscar-nommed film Call Me by Your Name). Previously announced presenters include Tony and Oscar winner Viola Davis and Oscar-winning Broadway alum Emma Stone. Check out the list of 2018 Oscar nominees here.



Phillipa Soo Cast in New TV Pilot

Tony nominee and The Parisian Woman star Phillipa Soo has been cast in the CBS pilot The Code, according to Variety. Soo will play Second Lieutenant Harper in the military drama following the lives of attorneys, investigators and marines. In addition to her current performance in Broadway's The Parisian Woman, Soo has been seen onstage in Hamilton, Amélie and Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812. Additional casting for The Code will be announced at a later date.



Michael Arden to Direct Annie at the Hollywood Bowl

Tony-nominated director Michael Arden, whose triumphs include Deaf West's Spring Awakening and the current Broadway revival of Once On This Island, will lend his talents to a new mounting of the Tony-winning musical Annie from July 27-29 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The Hollywood Bowl's summer season will also include a celebration of Leonard Bernstein's 100th birthday, starring Kristin Chenoweth and Brian Stokes Mitchell (July 10) and a concert featuring The Color Purple alum and Dreamgirls Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson (July 6). The full Hollywood Bowl season can be found here.