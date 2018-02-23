Angels in America Returns to Broadway with Nathan Lane & Andrew Garfield

Tony Kushner's Tony Award-winning two-part drama Angels in America begins performances of its first Broadway revival beginning on February 23. Two-time Tony winner Marianne Elliott directs the pair of works about the early years of AIDS—titled Millennium Approaches and Perestroika—slated to officially open on March 25 at the Neil Simon Theatre. The cast is led by two-time Tony winner Nathan Lane and Tony nominee Andrew Garfield.



Returning to Broadway for the first time since its original production opened in 1993, this new staging had its world premiere in 2017 with London's National Theatre. The revival features Lane in the titanic role of Roy Cohn, with Garfield as Pryor Walter, Lee Pace as Joe Pitt, Denise Gough as Harper Pitt, James McArdle as Louis Ironson, Susan Brown as Hannah Pitt and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Belize. The role of the Angel is shared by Amanda Lawrence and Tony nominee Beth Malone.



The Angels in America company also includes Patrick Andrews, Glynis Bell, Amy Blackman, Curt James, Rowan Ian Seamus Magee, Mark Nelson, Matty Oaks, Genesis Oliver, Jane Pfitsch, Lee Aaron Rosen, Ron Todorowski, Silvia Vrskova and Lucy York. The creative team for the revival also includes Ian MacNeil (scenic design), Nicky Gillibrand (costume design), Paule Constable (lighting design), Adrian Sutton (music) and Ian Dickinson (sound design).



Angels in America will play a limited engagement through July 1.