Culturalist Challenge! Rank Your Top 10 Fave Tracks from the Once On This Island Cast Album
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Feb 23, 2018
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

We dance every Friday, but this particular one is especially divine. That is because the eagerly anticipated Once On This Island cast recording is available today via Broadway Records. The new album features the golden vocals of Hailey Kilgore, Alex Newell, Lea Salonga and the rest of the incredible cast. Fans can purchase the album digitally or pick up a CD at the Circle in the Square Theatre, where the imaginative revival is playing. So, tell the story: which track on this revival's album is your favorite? Broadway.com Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan got things started with her top 10. Now it's your turn!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

