Broadway Grosses: Disney's Frozen Has a Strong Start on Broadway

Disney's latest musical Frozen has arrived at Broadway's St. James Theatre. The new stage adaptation of the mega-hit animated film kicked off previews on February 22 and audiences are already lining up for the chance to experience the show in person. In just four Broadway performances, Frozen brought in a hearty gross of $926,840, filling the St. James to 100.36% capacity. Frozen doesn't officially open until March 22, but if this past week's numbers are any indication, we have a feeling the tuner will be delighting theatergoers for many years.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending February 25:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,096,384.00)
2. The Lion King ($1,976,388.00)
3. Wicked ($1,744,347.00)
4. Dear Evan Hansen ($1,736,760.76)
5. Aladdin ($1,459,263.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Once On This Island ($491,247.76)
4. John Lithgow: Stories by Heart ($461,259.10)
3. The Parisian Woman ($431,157.50)
2. The Play That Goes Wrong ($365,659.00)
1. Angels in America ($322,033.50)*
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Come From Away (102.06%)
2. Hamilton (101.74%)
3. Dear Evan Hansen (101.52%)
4. The Book of Mormon (101.36%)
5. Frozen (100.36%)**
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Farinelli and the King (82.99%)
4. School of Rock (80.01%)
3. Escape to Margaritaville (78.86%)***
2. The Parisian Woman (70.51%)
1. Kinky Boots (69.12%)
*Number based on three preview performances
**Number based on four preview performances
***Number based on seven preview performances
Source: The Broadway League
