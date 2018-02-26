Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Broadway Grosses: Disney's Frozen Has a Strong Start on Broadway
The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Feb 26, 2018
Caissie Levy & Patti Murin take their Broadway bows in "Frozen"
(Photo: Disney)

Disney's latest musical Frozen has arrived at Broadway's St. James Theatre. The new stage adaptation of the mega-hit animated film kicked off previews on February 22 and audiences are already lining up for the chance to experience the show in person. In just four Broadway performances, Frozen brought in a hearty gross of $926,840, filling the St. James to 100.36% capacity. Frozen doesn't officially open until March 22, but if this past week's numbers are any indication, we have a feeling the tuner will be delighting theatergoers for many years.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending February 25:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,096,384.00)
2. The Lion King ($1,976,388.00)
3. Wicked ($1,744,347.00)
4. Dear Evan Hansen ($1,736,760.76)
5. Aladdin ($1,459,263.00)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Once On This Island ($491,247.76)
4. John Lithgow: Stories by Heart ($461,259.10)
3. The Parisian Woman ($431,157.50)
2. The Play That Goes Wrong ($365,659.00)
1. Angels in America ($322,033.50)*

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Come From Away (102.06%)
2. Hamilton (101.74%)
3. Dear Evan Hansen  (101.52%)
4. The Book of Mormon (101.36%)
5. Frozen (100.36%)**

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Farinelli and the King (82.99%)
4. School of Rock (80.01%)
3. Escape to Margaritaville (78.86%)***
2. The Parisian Woman (70.51%)
1. Kinky Boots (69.12%)

*Number based on three preview performances
**Number based on four preview performances
***Number based on seven preview performances
Source: The Broadway League

Frozen

Disney's hit film comes to life on Broadway in an all-new production created for the stage.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany to Make New York Stage Debut in Mary Page Marlowe
  2. Spring Preview 2018: 30 Must-See Shows from the Upcoming Season
  3. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Fave Tracks from the New Once On This Island Cast Album
  4. Mean Girls' Erika Henningsen, Grey Henson & Barrett Wilbert Weed School Audiences in Cool
  5. Beloved Tony & Emmy Award Winner Nanette Fabray Dies at 97

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Waitress Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers