Waitress Welcomes Broadway Alum Ben Thompson as Earl
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 27, 2018
Ben Thompson
(Photo: Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

Order up! Ben Thompson joins the company of the hit show Waitress on February 27. The Great White Way alum takes on the role of Earl, replacing Joe Tippett in the celebrated musical at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

Ben Thompson has been seen on Broadway in American Idiot, Matilda The Musical and Holler If Ya Hear Me. He also appeared on the national tour of High School Musical. Thompson's off-Broadway credits include Rent and Carrie.

Thompson joins a cast that includes Waitress' Tony-nominated songwriter Sara Bareilles as Jenna, Drew Gehling as Dr. Pomatter, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Becky, John Cullum as Joe, Benny Elledge as Cal and Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie. Directed by Diane Paulus, Waitress officially opened on April 24, 2016.

As previously announced, Katharine McPhee will take over the role of Jenna beginning on April 10.

Waitress

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
