Susan Pourfar to Join Tatiana Maslany in Tracy Letts' Mary Page Marlowe Off-Broadway

Off-Broadway alum Susan Pourfar has joined the New York premiere production of Tony and Pulitzer winner Tracy Letts' Mary Page Marlowe, set to begin previews on June 19 at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theatre. Lila Neugebauer directs the play, which will officially open on July 12. Pourfar joins the previously announced cast member Tatiana Maslany.



Susan Pourfar's extensive off-Broadway résumé includes turns in When the Rain Stops Falling, Mary Jane, In the Wake, The Singing Forest and The Dear Boy. She earned Obie and Clarence Derwent Awards for her turn in Tribes.



Mary Page Marlowe centers on a seemingly ordinary accountant from Ohio who has experienced pain and joy, success and failure. Additional casting for the off-Broadway production will be announced at a later date.