Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Susan Pourfar to Join Tatiana Maslany in Tracy Letts' Mary Page Marlowe Off-Broadway
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 27, 2018
Susan Pourfar
(Photo: Polk & Co.)

Off-Broadway alum Susan Pourfar has joined the New York premiere production of Tony and Pulitzer winner Tracy Letts' Mary Page Marlowe, set to begin previews on June 19 at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theatre. Lila Neugebauer directs the play, which will officially open on July 12. Pourfar joins the previously announced cast member Tatiana Maslany.

Susan Pourfar's extensive off-Broadway résumé includes turns in When the Rain Stops Falling, Mary Jane, In the Wake, The Singing Forest and The Dear Boy. She earned Obie and Clarence Derwent Awards for her turn in Tribes.

Mary Page Marlowe centers on a seemingly ordinary accountant from Ohio who has experienced pain and joy, success and failure. Additional casting for the off-Broadway production will be announced at a later date.

Mary Page Marlowe

Tatiana Maslany stars in Tracy Letts' haunting portrait of a complex woman.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany to Make New York Stage Debut in Mary Page Marlowe
  2. Spring Preview 2018: 30 Must-See Shows from the Upcoming Season
  3. James Colby, Star of Broadway's Sweat & Alum of Hartford Stage, Dies at 56
  4. Broadway Grosses: Disney's Frozen Has a Strong Start on Broadway
  5. Waitress Welcomes Broadway Alum Ben Thompson as Earl

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Waitress Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers