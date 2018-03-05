Wayne Brady Joins Jake Shears & Kirstin Maldonado in Broadway's Kinky Boots

Everybody say yeah! Emmy winner and Grammy nominee Wayne Brady steps back into the heels of Lola in the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots beginning on March 5 for a strictly limited run through April 26. Brady first played the role of Lola following the exit of Tony-winning original cast member Billy Porter. Brady takes over for J. Harrison Ghee, who temporarily leaves Kinky Boots to star in The Sting; Ghee will return to Kinky Boots on May 1.



Brady was seen onstage as Aaron Burr in the Chicago production of Hamilton and as Billy Flynn in the hit Broadway revival of Chicago. He currently hosts the CBS game show “Let’s Make a Deal,” which has earned him six Daytime Emmy nominations. Brady will also appear in a recurring role in the third season of USA Network's hit series Colony.



Brady joins a cast that includes Jake Shears as Charlie Price, Kirstin Maldonado as Lauren and Caroline Bowman as Nicola. The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony winner Jerry Mitchell.



Look back at Brady's first Kinky Boots engagement in the production footage below.



