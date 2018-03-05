Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Wayne Brady with the cast of "Kinky Boots"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Wayne Brady Joins Jake Shears & Kirstin Maldonado in Broadway's Kinky Boots
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 5, 2018

Everybody say yeah! Emmy winner and Grammy nominee Wayne Brady steps back into the heels of Lola in the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots beginning on March 5 for a strictly limited run through April 26. Brady first played the role of Lola following the exit of Tony-winning original cast member Billy Porter. Brady takes over for J. Harrison Ghee, who temporarily leaves Kinky Boots to star in The Sting; Ghee will return to Kinky Boots on May 1. 

Brady was seen onstage as Aaron Burr in the Chicago production of Hamilton and as Billy Flynn in the hit Broadway revival of Chicago. He currently hosts the CBS game show “Let’s Make a Deal,” which has earned him six Daytime Emmy nominations. Brady will also appear in a recurring role in the third season of USA Network's hit series Colony

Brady joins a cast that includes Jake Shears as Charlie Price, Kirstin Maldonado as Lauren and Caroline Bowman as Nicola. The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony winner Jerry Mitchell.

Look back at Brady's first Kinky Boots engagement in the production footage below.

Kinky Boots

Broadway’s huge-hearted hit is the winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Are Practically Perfect in the Mary Poppins Returns Trailer
  2. Broadway Faves Who Only Need an Oscar to EGOT
  3. Watch The Greatest Showman's Keala Settle Dominate the 2018 Oscars with 'This Is Me'
  4. Spring Preview 2018: 30 Must-See Shows from the Upcoming Season
  5. Escape to Margaritaville Star Paul Alexander Nolan Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Waitress Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers