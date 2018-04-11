Broadway BUZZ

Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song, Starring Michael Urie, Completes Broadway Cast
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 11, 2018
Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco, Michael Urie & Mercedes Ruehl in "Torch Song" off-Broadway
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Full casting has been announced for the upcoming main-stem transfer of Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song, starring Michael Urie and Mercedes Ruehl. The work will play its original Broadway home, the Hayes Theater. Moisés Kaufman directs the production, scheduled to begin previews on October 9 with an opening set for November 1.

Moving to Broadway from the production's off-Broadway run will be Ward Horton as Ed, Jack DiFalco as David, Michael Hsu Rosen as Alan and Roxanna Hope Radja as Laurel. They join the previously announced Urie as Arnold Beckoff and Ruehl as Mrs. Beckoff.

Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song follows the odyssey of Arnold Beckoff (Urie) to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child and a pair of bunny slippers that fit, but a visit from his overbearing mother (Ruehl) reminds him that he needs one thing more: respect.

The design team for the Broadway run of Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song will be confirmed at a later date.

