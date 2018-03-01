Watch Jeff Daniels Gear Up to Play Atticus Finch in Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird

Broadway crowds couldn't be more ready for Aaron Sorkin's new stage version of Harper Lee's iconic novel To Kill a Mockingbird. Jeff Daniels will play the central role of Atticus Finch alongside Celia Keenan-Bolger as Scout and Will Pullen as Jem. Daniels paid a visit to Live with Kelly and Ryan on March 1 to talk about Sorkin's take on the famed story. "We're gonna do what we think it is," said Daniels, who went on to say that the stage adaptation will go "a little deeper" than the source material. Watch two-time Tony nominee Daniels below and make plans to experience To Kill a Mockingbird's main-stem bow beginning on November 1.



