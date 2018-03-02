Culturalist Challenge! Rank the Top 10 Broadway Stars You'd Love to See on Big Brother

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.



It's Friday, Broadway fans, and we are beyond ready for a weekend of bingeing deliciously delirious reality television. Speaking of which, Marissa Jaret Winokur recently won the latest edition of Celebrity Big Brother. Watching the Hairspray Tony winner be locked in a house with famous strangers for two and a half weeks got us thinking: which other Broadway stars would you love to see in a Broadway edition of the ultra-addicting series? Broadway.com Editorial Assistant Eric King got this challenge started with his picks. Go ahead: rank the Broadway faves you'd like to see stuck in a house together.



STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.



STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.



Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.



Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!