Broadway Grosses: Audiences Pack the Neil Simon Theatre to See Angels in America

Tony Kushner's epic two-part play Angels in America has returned to Broadway in an acclaimed production from London's National Theatre. Starring Nathan Lane and Andrew Garfield and featuring direction by Marianne Elliott, Angels is attracting a slew of audiences eager to experience the powerful piece of theater. This past week's revenues prove as much: in just five performances, Angels took in a hearty gross of $631,275.50, filling the Neil Simon Theatre to 94.39% capacity. Angels in America's first Broadway revival is scheduled for a limited run through July 1, so don't miss the chance to see Kushner's Tony- and Pulitzer-winning masterpiece in person.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending March 4:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,070,115.00)
2. Springsteen on Broadway ($1,915,877.50)*
3. The Lion King ($1,797,325.00)
4. Dear Evan Hansen ($1,620,675.58)
5. Wicked ($1,375,941.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Once On This Island ($419,609.20)
4. The Parisian Woman ($383,884.50)
3. Three Tall Women ($283,296.00)**
2. Lobby Hero ($261,326.00)+
1. The Play That Goes Wrong ($249,413.50)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Hamilton (101.74%)
2. Come From Away (102.06%)
3. Dear Evan Hansen (101.52%)
4. The Book of Mormon (101.36%)
5. Frozen (100.36%)++
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Play That Goes Wrong (65.31%)
4. The Parisian Woman (64.59%)
3. SpongeBob SquarePants (64.11%)
2. Kinky Boots (63.54%)
1. School of Rock (56.76%)
*Number based on four performances
**Number based on four preview performances
+Number based on six preview performances
++Number based on five preview performances
