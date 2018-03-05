Odds & Ends: NBC to Toast Andrew Lloyd Webber's 70th Birthday with TV Special & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



NBC to Toast Andrew Lloyd Webber's 70th Birthday with TV Special

In anticipation of the upcoming Easter Sunday presentation of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert and in celebration of Andrew Lloyd Webber's upcoming 70th birthday, NBC has announced the television special Andrew Lloyd Webber: Tribute to a Superstar, slated to air on March 28 at 10:00pm EST. The evening will feature Lloyd Webber in conversation with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Glenn Close as well as music star John Legend, who will play the title role in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. In addition to composing the music to Jesus Christ Superstar and the longest-running musical on Broadway, The Phantom of the Opera, Webber's body of work includes School of Rock, Sunset Boulevard, Evita, Aspects of Love and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.



Ingrid Michaelson & Will Chase to Sing the Music of Heathers in Concert

A starry cast will shine a light on the fan-favorite musical adaptation of Heathers in a pair of concert performances at Feinstein's/54 Below on March 26 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. Hit singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and Tony nominee Will Chase will lead the company. Based on the dark, cult-classic 1988 film and featuring a book and score by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe, Heathers follows angsty teen Veronica Sawyer as she strives to fit in with a group of high school queens known as the Heathers. Joining Michaelson and Chase will be current Book of Mormon star and Heathers alum Dave Thomas Brown, along with Megan Amram, Jenny Ashman, Allison Bailey, Dan DeLuca, Charissa Hogeland, LaToya Edwards, Matt Da Silva, Dustin Sullivan, Evan Todd, Monica Tulia Ramirez and The Voice contestant Stephanie’s Child. The Heathers concerts will be directed by Rachel Flynn and music-directed by Geraldine Anello.



Mary Testa & Eddie Korbich to Lead New York Presentation of Musical Sacrifices

Following a previously announced 2017 presentation, a slew of stage stars will take part in a one-night presentation of the new musical Sacrifices on March 18 at 7:00pm. Two-time Tony nominee Mary Testa and Broadway veteran Eddie Korbich will lead the evening slated to take place at TADA Theatre in New York City. Sacrifices centers on a scholar who becomes an unlikely hero by leading society away from animal sacrifice to a new direction of kindness and prayer. Featuring a book by Eli Kaplan-Wildmann, music by Yonatan Cnaan and lyrics by Andrew Zachary Cohen, Sacrifices will be directed by Robert Sella. In addition to Testa and Korbich, the cast will include Jordan Ahnquist, Michael Bernardi, Ebony Blake, Brandon Gill, Lisa Johanson, Michael Maliakel, Maya Naff, Destinee Rea, David Rhodes and Jeff Williams.