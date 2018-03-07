Broadway BUZZ

Closing Time! Final Chance to See Broadway Turns by Sara Bareilles, Jake Shears & More
Closing Time
by Eric King • Mar 7, 2018
Kandi Burruss, Sara Bareilles and Jake Shears

With so many new plays and musicals starting, it's easy to forget which stars and shows New York theater will say goodbye to in March. Here is Broadway.com's quick guide to the star turns and hit stagings you need to catch before it's too late! 

Sara Bareilles in Waitress (Photo by Jeremy Daniel)

MARCH 11: Bye, Bye, Miss American Pie
After going on, then going off, then going back on in her hit musical Waitress, the singer-songwriter leading lady is leaving the role of pie-maker Jenna once more. Next up in the in-demand part is American Idol contestant and Smash alum Katharine McPhee, who starts April 10.

Mark Rylance in Farinelli and the King (Photo by Joan Marcus)

MARCH 25: The King is Closed, Long Live the King!
It's the show about a tortured madman who finds peace only in the voice of a talented opera star. No, The Phantom of the Opera isn't closing, but Farinelli and the King is. This Mark Rylance-led London transfer, about the insomniac Spanish King and the castrato tenor who soothes him, ends its limited run.

Left: Derek Klena | Right: Caroline O'Connor (Photos by Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

MARCH 25: Anastasia Favorites Say Goodbye
Derek Klena and Caroline O'Connor, who have been with the musical hit Anastasia for nearly two years, will exit their roles later this month. So this is your last chance to see O'Connor bring the house down with Countess Lily’s fabulous showstopper “Land of Yesterday” and the floppy hair and belt-y prowess of Klena’s Dmitry.

Jake Shears (left) in Kinky Boots (Photo by Matthew Murphy)

APRIL 1: Jake Shears Steps Out of Kinky Boots
Scissor Sisters frontman Shears will lace up his red thigh-highs for the last time April 1, making way for incoming Charlie Price, American Idol winner David Cook. Shears plays the down-on-his-luck shoe factory owner turned drag boot manufacturer opposite TV favorite Wayne Brady and Pentatonix’s Kirstin Maldonado. 

ALSO:

MARCH 11: The Parisian WomanBeau Willimon's political drama starring Uma Thurman, leaves office.

MARCH 11: It's the Real Housewife of Atlanta diva Kandi Burruss' final turn as Matron Mama Morton in Chicago.

MARCH 11: Off-Broadway's Relevancestarring Jayne Houdyshell and Pascale Armand, goes offline.

MARCH 18: The Black Plauge-set show within a show The Amateurs ends.

MARCH 25: The Edward Albee two-play mashup At Home at the Zoo finishes its run.

MARCH 25: Eve Ensler’s one-woman show In the Body of the World closes.

MARCH 31: Peter Jöback’s masquerades one last time as Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera.

