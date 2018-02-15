Broadway BUZZ

American Idol Winner David Cook Will Make Broadway Debut in Kinky Boots
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 15, 2018
David Cook
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

David Cook is strapping on his boots and coming to Broadway! The talented American Idol winner will take on his first Great White Way role as Charlie Price in the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots. Cook will play a limited engagement in the show from April 3 through May 5. Cook takes over for Jake Shears, who will play his final performance as planned on April 1.

"I am so thrilled and honored that I am going to be part of this show and get to work with so many amazing people!" Cook said. "I love the collaborative aspect of theater, the idea of being part of a creative team and working it out in front of an audience each night. I can't wait to join this incredible cast in Kinky Boots including the very talented Wayne Brady and Kirstin Maldonado!"

Cook launched to stardom following his season 7 American Idol win. He broke several Billboard chart records when 14 of his songs debuted on the Hot Digital Songs chart and 11 of his songs debuted on the Hot 100, going on to sell more than 1.5 million albums, including his certified-platinum eponymous album. Cook will release his brand-new EP Chromance on February 16. The release is teased by the first single, "Gimme Heartbreak," which is currently available via all digital platforms.

The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony winner Jerry Mitchell.

Give a listen to Cook's American Idol performance of The Phantom of the Opera's "Music of the Night" below.

View Comments

