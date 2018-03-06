Nathan Lane on Broadway's Angels in America: 'You've Never Quite Seen It Done Like This'

Stage legend Nathan Lane is back on Broadway as Roy Cohn in the first revival of Tony Kushner's Angels in America, transferred from a sold-out run at London's National Theatre. Two-time Tony winner Lane stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on March 5 to talk about the newly Olivier-nominated production and his stage return. "For people who know the play, you've never quite seen it done like this," said Lane, who appears onstage alongside Tony nominee Andrew Garfield and much of the original London cast in Marianne Elliott's production. "This is probably the greatest ensemble of actors I've ever worked with," added Lane, noting of the play, "If you think you've seen it, you haven't seen this version and it's well worth checking out." Watch Lane below and make plans soon to experience Angels in America in person at the Neil Simon Theatre.



