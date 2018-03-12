Broadway BUZZ

Broadway Grosses: Waitress Serves Up a Healthy Box Office in Sara Bareilles' Final Week
The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 12, 2018
Sara Bareilles
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles wrapped up a celebrated return engagement on the stage of the Brooks Atkinson Theatre as Jenna in her Broadway musical Waitress on March 11. Audiences filled the house with cheers in the Tony-nominated music maker's last week playing the central role. Waitress' reported box office intake served as proof of a successful week on Broadway, with the tuner bringing in a strong gross of $1,133,417.10. The hit show's beloved songwriter might have exited the building, but waiting in the wings are talented original cast member Stephanie Torns and strong-voiced Smash alum Katharine McPhee, proving there couldn't be a more exciting time to sample the pitch-perfect pie over at Waitress.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending March 11:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,149,330.00)
2. Springsteen on Broadway ($2,396,015.00)*
3. The Lion King ($1,774,590.00)
4. Dear Evan Hansen ($1,654,007.60)
5. Wicked ($1,572,946.00)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Three Tall Women ($497,065.50)**
4. Once On This Island ($478,593.66)
3. The Parisian Woman ($467,852.50)
2. Lobby Hero ($372,854.50)
1. The Play That Goes Wrong ($303,968.00)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.24%)
2. Hamilton (101.75%)
3. Dear Evan Hansen  (100.66%)
4. The Lion King (100.02%)
5. Springsteen on Broadway (100.00%)*

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Escape to Margaritaville (76.16%)
4. Kinky Boots (75.61%)
3. The Parisian Woman (74.71%)
2. School of Rock (71.01%)
1. The Play That Goes Wrong (63.93%)

*Number based on five performances
**Number based on seven preview performances
Source: The Broadway League

Waitress

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
