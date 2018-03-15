Broadway BUZZ

My Fair Lady, Starring Lauren Ambrose, Begins Performances on Broadway
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 15, 2018
Lauren Ambrose
(Photo: Rinaldi PR)

Broadway's highly anticipated new production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady begins previews at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre on March 15. Tony winner Bartlett Sher directs and Tony winner Christopher Gattelli choreographs the revival, scheduled to officially open on April 19. Emmy nominee Lauren Ambrose stars in the iconic role of Eliza Doolittle.

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion, My Fair Lady features a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe. The show boasts classic songs like "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Get Me to the Church on Time," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," "On the Street Where You Live," "The Rain in Spain" and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face." 

Joining Ambrose in the principal cast are Harry Hadden-Paton making his New York stage debut as Henry Higgins, two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz as Alfred P. Doolittle, Tony winner Diana Rigg as Mrs. Higgins, Allan Corduner as Colonel Pickering, Linda Mugleston as Mrs. Pearce, Jordan Donica as Freddy Eynsford-Hill and Manu Narayan as Zoltan Karpathy.

The company also includes Cameron Adams, Shereen Ahmed, Kerstin Anderson, Heather Botts, John Treacy Egan, Rebecca Eichenberger, SuEllen Estey, Christopher Faison, Steven Trumon Gray, Adam Grupper, Michael Halling, Joe Hart, Sasha Hutchings, Kate Marilley, Liz McCartney, Justin Lee Miller, Rommel Pierre O’Choa, Keven Quillon, JoAnna Rhinehart, Tony Roach, Lance Roberts, Blair Ross, Christine Cornish Smith, Paul Slade Smith, Samantha Sturm, Matt Wall, Michael Williams, Minami Yusui and Lee Zarrett.

My Fair Lady features scenic design by Tony winner Michael Yeargan, costume design by Tony winner Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Tony winner Donald Holder and sound design by Tony nominee Marc Salzberg.

