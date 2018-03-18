Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Frankie J. Grande Returns to the Stage in Cruel Intentions: The Musical
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 18, 2018
Frankie J. Grande
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Broadway veteran and Big Brother alum Frankie J. Grande steps into the role of Blaine in Cruel Intentions: The Musical at downtown hotspot (le) Poisson Rouge on March 18. Grande replaces original cast member Alex Boniello.

Grande has been seen on Broadway in Mamma Mia! and Rock of Ages. In addition to his turn on TV's Big Brother, Grande's screen credits include Indoor Boys, The Revengers, Haters Back Off! and Henry Danger.

Based on Roger Kumble’s 1999 cult-hit film, Cruel Intentions: The Musical centers on Manhattan’s most dangerous liaisons, Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil. Seduced by revenge and fueled by passion, the two diabolically charming step-siblings place a bet on whether or not Sebastian can deflower their incoming headmaster’s daughter, Annette Hargrove. As the two set out to destroy the innocent girl, and anyone who gets in their way, they find themselves entangled in a web of secrets, temptation and the cruelest game of all: love.

Cruel Intentions: The Musical stars Constantine Rousouli as Sebastian, Lauren Zakrin as Kathryn, Carrie St. Louis as Annette, Jessie Shelton as Cecile, Brian Muller as Greg, Matthew Griffin as Ronald and Jenn Harris as Mrs. Bunny Caldwell. The show features the music of Goo Goo Dolls, No Doubt, R.E.M., Ace of Base, Jewel, 'NSYNC and more pop songwriters, in addition to songs from the film's soundtrack such as "Bittersweet Symphony” by The Verve and “Colorblind” by Counting Crows.

The thrice-extended Cruel Intentions: The Musical began previews on November 17 and opened on December 11. The production is currently slated for an engagement through April 8.

Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical Experience

Don’t miss the most intoxicating musical in Manhattan.
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Exclusive! Watch Ramin Karimloo's Thrilling Take on The Greatest Showman's 'From Now On'
  2. Here's Your First Look at Samantha Barks & Steve Kazee in Pretty Woman: The Musical
  3. Tropical Portraits of Jimmy Buffett & the Cast of Escape to Margaritaville on Opening Night
  4. Watch Smash Alum Katharine McPhee Sing 'What Baking Can Do' from Waitress
  5. Exclusive! Sara Bareilles Looks to Star in Alice in Wonderland Musical

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Anastasia Waitress Kinky Boots Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers