Watch Smash Alum Katharine McPhee Sing 'What Baking Can Do' from Waitress
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 15, 2018

We're counting down the days for the Broadway debut of Katharine McPhee in the hit musical Waitress. The veteran of Smash and American Idol joins the long-running show on April 10 in the central role of Jenna. We were recently treated to a sample of McPhee's powerful pipes delivering Sara Bareilles' 11-o'clock showstopper "She Used to Be Mine." Now the show has offered up a listen of the star singing the light, simple tune "What Baking Can Do." Listen in below and make plans to see this super talent in her first Broadway gig starting next month.

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
