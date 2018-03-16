Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

The Broadway Channel & PIX11 to Present Broadway Profiles: Women on Broadway with Tamsen Fadal
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 16, 2018
Tamsen Fadal
(Photo: Getty Images)

The Broadway Channel, part of The John Gore Organization family of companies, is in partnership with PIX11 to present Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, a series of specials about Broadway and the theater community, hosted by Emmy Award-winning news anchor Tamsen Fadal. The previously announced partnership features in-depth interviews with special guests and celebrities as well as an inside look at the Broadway industry. Next up in the series will be Broadway Profiles: Women on Broadway, slated to air on PIX11 on March 18 at 6:00pm ET and on WSFL-TV in Miami on March 17 at 11:00pm ET.

The new episode, toasting National Women's History Month, will include segments with Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin), Bernadette Peters (Hello, Dolly!), Valerie Simpson (Chicago) and Katharine McPhee (Waitress). The episode will also include a preview of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical as well as a chat with Will Swenson of Jerry Springer — The Opera.

Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal is executive-produced by John Gore, Tamsen Fadal and Broadway Channel Senior Vice President Matthew Hege and produced by Keith Hurd.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Exclusive! Watch Ramin Karimloo's Thrilling Take on The Greatest Showman's 'From Now On'
  2. Here's Your First Look at Samantha Barks & Steve Kazee in Pretty Woman: The Musical
  3. Tropical Portraits of Jimmy Buffett & the Cast of Escape to Margaritaville on Opening Night
  4. Watch Smash Alum Katharine McPhee Sing 'What Baking Can Do' from Waitress
  5. Exclusive! Sara Bareilles Looks to Star in Alice in Wonderland Musical

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Anastasia Waitress Kinky Boots Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers