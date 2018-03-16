The Broadway Channel & PIX11 to Present Broadway Profiles: Women on Broadway with Tamsen Fadal

The Broadway Channel, part of The John Gore Organization family of companies, is in partnership with PIX11 to present Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, a series of specials about Broadway and the theater community, hosted by Emmy Award-winning news anchor Tamsen Fadal. The previously announced partnership features in-depth interviews with special guests and celebrities as well as an inside look at the Broadway industry. Next up in the series will be Broadway Profiles: Women on Broadway, slated to air on PIX11 on March 18 at 6:00pm ET and on WSFL-TV in Miami on March 17 at 11:00pm ET.



The new episode, toasting National Women's History Month, will include segments with Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin), Bernadette Peters (Hello, Dolly!), Valerie Simpson (Chicago) and Katharine McPhee (Waitress). The episode will also include a preview of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical as well as a chat with Will Swenson of Jerry Springer — The Opera.



Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal is executive-produced by John Gore, Tamsen Fadal and Broadway Channel Senior Vice President Matthew Hege and produced by Keith Hurd.