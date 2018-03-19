Broadway Grosses: Mean Girls' First Week at the Box Office Is Totally Fetch

The new stage-musical adaptation of Mean Girls has officially arrived on Broadway, and audiences aren't missing the chance to see the colorful characters from the film favorite singing and dancing on the Great White Way. Featuring a book by the movie's screenwriter Tina Fey and a fresh score by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin, this tuner has the makings of a Broadway success. In Mean Girls' first week of just seven performances at the August Wilson Theatre, the new musical played to completely sold-out houses and posted a box-office gross of $1,320,145.85. Mean Girls' official opening is just a few weeks away, so now is the time to book tickets to a show that will surely play to packed houses for years to come.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending March 18:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,151,020.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,025,434.00)
3. Springsteen on Broadway ($1,924,820.00)*
4. Wicked ($1,877,627.00)
5. Dear Evan Hansen ($1,715,205.16)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Escape to Margaritaville ($565,285.00)
4. My Fair Lady ($526,130.00)**
3. Once On This Island ($516,400.20)
2. Lobby Hero ($388,179.70)
1. The Play That Goes Wrong ($361,549.25)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.54%)
2. Come From Away (102.07%)
3. Hamilton (101.79%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.58%)
5. Anastasia (100.36%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Farinelli and the King (83.56%)
4. Kinky Boots (81.44%)
3. SpongeBob SquarePants (81.39%)
2. Escape to Margaritaville (78.61%)
1. School of Rock (77.71%)
*Number based on four performances
**Number based on four preview performances
Source: The Broadway League
