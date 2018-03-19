Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Broadway Grosses: Mean Girls' First Week at the Box Office Is Totally Fetch
The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 19, 2018
Kerry Butler & Erika Henningsen in "Mean Girls"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

The new stage-musical adaptation of Mean Girls has officially arrived on Broadway, and audiences aren't missing the chance to see the colorful characters from the film favorite singing and dancing on the Great White Way. Featuring a book by the movie's screenwriter Tina Fey and a fresh score by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin, this tuner has the makings of a Broadway success. In Mean Girls' first week of just seven performances at the August Wilson Theatre, the new musical played to completely sold-out houses and posted a box-office gross of $1,320,145.85. Mean Girls' official opening is just a few weeks away, so now is the time to book tickets to a show that will surely play to packed houses for years to come.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending March 18:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,151,020.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,025,434.00)
3. Springsteen on Broadway ($1,924,820.00)*
4. Wicked ($1,877,627.00)
5. Dear Evan Hansen ($1,715,205.16)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Escape to Margaritaville ($565,285.00)
4. My Fair Lady ($526,130.00)**
3. Once On This Island ($516,400.20)
2. Lobby Hero ($388,179.70)
1. The Play That Goes Wrong ($361,549.25)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.54%)
2. Come From Away (102.07%)
3. Hamilton (101.79%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen  (101.58%)
5. Anastasia (100.36%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Farinelli and the King (83.56%)
4. Kinky Boots (81.44%)
3. SpongeBob SquarePants (81.39%)
2. Escape to Margaritaville (78.61%)
1. School of Rock (77.71%)

*Number based on four performances
**Number based on four preview performances
Source: The Broadway League

Mean Girls

Tina Fey’s fetch movie is, like, coming to Broadway
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Watch Ben Platt & Lin-Manuel Miranda's Epic Mash-Up of Dear Evan Hansen & Hamilton
  2. Here's a Fierce First Look at Idina Menzel's New Off-Broadway Gig Skintight
  3. Two-Time Tony Award Winner Cynthia Nixon Is Running for Governor of New York
  4. Alli Mauzey Takes Over for Jennifer Simard in Tony-Winning Hello, Dolly! Revival
  5. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Theater Geek Screen Staples

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia A Bronx Tale Waitress Kinky Boots All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers