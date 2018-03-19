Dear Evan Hansen Is Being Adapted into a Novel

The hit Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen is being made into a young adult novel, according to The New York Times. Actor, singer and author Val Emmich (The Reminders) has adapted the 2017 Tony-winning Best Musical, which will appear on bookshelves as Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel this October.



Emmich's novel expands upon moments that are not as fleshed out in the stage musical and takes into account songs that were cut. Dear Evan Hansen follows the story of high-schooler Evan who finds himself caught in a lie that spirals out of control. The show features a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson, a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and direction by Tony nominee Michael Greif.



Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel will be produced by Little, Brown Books for Young Readers. The publisher also presented the 2017 Dear Evan Hansen behind-the-scenes book Through the Window, penned by Levenson, Pasek and Paul.