Lauren Ambrose-Led My Fair Lady Revival Announces New Broadway Cast Album
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 22, 2018
Lauren Ambrose
(Photo: Rinaldi PR)

This news is just loverly! Lincoln Center Theater's new Broadway revival of My Fair Lady will be preserved on an original cast album from Broadway Records. The musical's classic Lerner & Loewe score will be available on CD and digitally at most major music retailers on June 8.

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion, My Fair Lady boasts classic songs like "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Get Me to the Church on Time," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," "On the Street Where You Live," "The Rain in Spain" and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face."

Under the direction of Bartlett Sher, My Fair Lady features a cast of 37 including Lauren Ambrose as Eliza Doolittle, Harry Hadden-Paton as Henry Higgins, Norbert Leo Butz as Alfred P. Doolittle, Diana Rigg as Mrs. Higgins, Allan Corduner as Colonel Pickering, Jordan Donica as Freddy Eynsford-Hill, Linda Mugleston as Mrs. Pearce and Manu Narayan as Zoltan Karpathy. My Fair Lady began previews on March 15 at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre and is scheduled to officially open on April 19.

The My Fair Lady revival boasts choreography by Christopher Gattelli, with sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder and sound by Marc Salzberg. The production features the original musical arrangements of Robert Russell Bennett and Phil Lang.

My Fair Lady

Lerner and Loewe's classic musical returns to Broadway.
