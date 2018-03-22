Children of a Lesser God Revival to Offer Supertitles, Closed Captions & ASL Interpreting

The first-ever Broadway revival of Mark Medoff's Children of a Lesser God, which begins performances today, has announced three ways for deaf and hard-of-hearing audiences to experience the Tony-winning play at Studio 54.



At every performance, Children of a Lesser God will feature supertitles that have been seamlessly incorporated into the show’s scenic design, allowing audiences to follow the script without detracting from the actors’ performances. Additionally, each performance will feature closed captioning available through the GalaPro app (available on Apple or Android devices). Lastly, at select performances of Children of a Lesser God, American Sign Language interpreters will be present.



Co-producer Nyle DiMarco said, “I’m proud to be working alongside a team so open and receptive to the needs of deaf audience members. Too often, deaf audiences are an afterthought in the creation and enjoyment of art, but Children of a Lesser God has made our needs paramount without sacrificing anyone’s appreciation of the terrific performances happening at Studio 54.”



Ridloff said, “I’m proud to be making my Broadway debut in a production that is working to make theater more accessible, and I look forward to the day where every performance on Broadway can be enjoyed by all audience members.”



Set at a school for the deaf, Children of a Lesser God centers on the connection between a teacher named James Leeds (Jackson) and Sarah Norman (Ridloff), a young woman he meets there. The cast also includes Anthony Edwards as Mr. Franklin, Kecia Lewis as Mrs. Norman, Julee Cerda as Edna Klein, Treshelle Edmond as Lydia and John McGinty as Orin Dennis.



Directed by Kenny Leon, Children of a Lesser God will celebrate an official opening night on April 11.