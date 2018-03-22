Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Children of a Lesser God Revival to Offer Supertitles, Closed Captions & ASL Interpreting
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 22, 2018
Joshua Jackson & Lauren Ridloff in "Children of a Lesser God" at Berkshire Theatre Group
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The first-ever Broadway revival of Mark Medoff's Children of a Lesser God, which begins performances today, has announced three ways for deaf and hard-of-hearing audiences to experience the Tony-winning play at Studio 54. 

At every performance, Children of a Lesser God will feature supertitles that have been seamlessly incorporated into the show’s scenic design, allowing audiences to follow the script without detracting from the actors’ performances. Additionally, each performance will feature closed captioning available through the GalaPro app (available on Apple or Android devices). Lastly, at select performances of Children of a Lesser God, American Sign Language interpreters will be present.

Co-producer Nyle DiMarco said, “I’m proud to be working alongside a team so open and receptive to the needs of deaf audience members. Too often, deaf audiences are an afterthought in the creation and enjoyment of art, but Children of a Lesser God has made our needs paramount without sacrificing anyone’s appreciation of the terrific performances happening at Studio 54.”

Ridloff said, “I’m proud to be making my Broadway debut in a production that is working to make theater more accessible, and I look forward to the day where every performance on Broadway can be enjoyed by all audience members.”

Set at a school for the deaf, Children of a Lesser God centers on the connection between a teacher named James Leeds (Jackson) and Sarah Norman (Ridloff), a young woman he meets there. The cast also includes Anthony Edwards as Mr. Franklin, Kecia Lewis as Mrs. Norman, Julee Cerda as Edna Klein, Treshelle Edmond as Lydia and John McGinty as Orin Dennis.

Directed by Kenny Leon, Children of a Lesser God will celebrate an official opening night on April 11.

Children of a Lesser God

Kenny Leon directs the Broadway revival of Mark Medoff's drama.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. NBC's Robert Greenblatt on Bombshell Stage Musical: 'You May Not Have Seen the Last of Smash'
  2. Lights Up on Ana Villafane! The In the Heights Star on Embracing Lin-Manuel Miranda and Letting Go of Gloria Estefan
  3. Taylor Trensch on Dear Evan Hansen, Hello, Dolly! & More
  4. Derek Klena & More Complete the Cast of Alanis Morissette Musical Jagged Little Pill
  5. Broadway's Mean Girls Musical Announces Original Cast Album

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia A Bronx Tale Waitress Kinky Boots All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers