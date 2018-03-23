Culturalist Challenge! Rank Two-Time Tony Winners Who Should Run for Office

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.



In honor of this week's announcement that two-time Tony winner Cynthia Nixon is officially running for governor of New York, we drew up a list of other two-time Tony-winning performers who should run for office. Don't freak out—we know you'd love to see six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald and three-time Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda together on a ticket (can you imagine?), but we kept the list to those who have two spinning trophies just like Nixon. So, who's got your vote? Broadway.com News Editor Andy Lefkowitz kicked off this challenge with his picks. Now it's your turn—it is your civic duty, after all!



STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.



STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.



Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.



Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!