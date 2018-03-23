Broadway BUZZ

Exclusive! Celebrate Anastasia's First Anniversary with Christy Altomare's 'In My Dreams' Music Video
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 23, 2018

We can hardly believe that Broadway's stirring musical Anastasia has been delighting audiences at the Broadhurst Theatre for a full year! The hit stage adaptation of the cheered film about a brave young woman who sets out to discover the mystery of her past celebrates its first birthday today. What better way to toast the fan-favorite show than with a listen to one of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's gorgeous songs? Anastasia headliner and Broadway.com Star of the Year Christy Altomare has given us just that, with a moving new take on the beautiful tune "In My Dreams" in the form of a music video. Give a watch to the exclusive video below and don't miss your chance to experience Anastasia in person.

