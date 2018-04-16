Broadway Grosses: My Fair Lady Plays to Sold-Out Crowds in Loverly Broadway Return

The beloved Lerner & Loewe musical My Fair Lady is back on Broadway in a sumptuous Lincoln Center Theater production starring stage-and-screen star Lauren Ambrose. The highly anticipated revival, which started previews at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on March 15, has been delighting audiences for the past month, filling the theater with cheering fans nightly. In a post–school vacation week that typically sees a drop-off in theatergoing, My Fair Lady brought in a strong gross of $947,803.00, filling the Beaumont to 100% capacity. As the show's April 19 official opening approaches, now couldn't be a better time to make plans to experience the stage classic in person.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending April 15:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,139,968.00)
2. Springsteen on Broadway ($2,412,700.00)*
3. The Lion King ($2,136,093.00)
4. Dear Evan Hansen ($1,753,123.00)
5. Frozen ($1,752,038.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Lobby Hero ($463,696.64)
4. Travesties ($319,040.60)
3. The Play That Goes Wrong ($314,104.46)
2. Children of a Lesser God ($230,395.50)
1. Saint Joan ($225,072.60)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.40%)
2. Come From Away (101.94%)
3. Hamilton (101.80%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.59%)
5. Mean Girls (100.76%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Travesties (77.58%)
4. SpongeBob SquarePants (75.58%)
3. Rocktopia (72.19%)
2. The Play That Goes Wrong (68.97%)
1. Escape to Margaritaville (59.67%)
*Number based on five performances
Source: The Broadway League
© 2018 BROADWAY.COM1.800.BROADWAY