Rocktopia Officially Opens on the Great White Way

Rocktopia, an acclaimed concert that has seen great success on international tours, officially opens at the Broadway Theatre on March 27. Created by maestro Randall Craig Fleischer and stage veteran Rob Evan (who also stars), Rocktopia features the music of Mozart, Queen, Beethoven and Journey. Train frontman Pat Monahan plays a limited engagement in the show through April 8 while Cheap Trick lead singer Robin Zander will appear from April 23-29.



Developed over eight years, Rocktopia is inspired by the idea that if Beethoven or Mozart were alive today, they would be modern-day rock stars. With extensive knowledge of both genres, Evan and Fleisher looked for common themes, potency and emotional resonance in the songs before fusing them together to create explosive and moving new musical arrangements. In addition to Mozart, Queen, Beethoven and Journey, Rocktopia showcases the works of musical innovators like Handel, U2, Tchaikovsky, Pink Floyd, Heart, Rachmaninoff, Foreigner, Copland and The Who.



Rocktopia features lead vocalists, a five-piece rock band, a choir of 40 and an orchestra of 20. Along with Evan and Monahan, the cast includes Broadway alum Tony Vincent (American Idiot), with Chloe Lowery (Yanni’s Voices), Kimberly Nichole (The Voice) and Alyson Cambridge (La Bohème).



To celebrate the concert's main-stem premiere, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait of the talented company delivering Broadway audiences with a fresh take on rock and roll.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.